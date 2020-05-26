Facebook's new feature will help people avoid harmful interactions on Messenger

Highlights he new feature will allow users to spot suspicious activity and take action against miscreants

Social media giant Facebook has started rolling out a new feature that will help people and primarily minors in avoiding unnecessary interactions on the Messenger apps. The new feature will allow users to spot suspicious activity and take action against miscreants. Safety tips and notices will pop in a chat on Messenger to make users aware of the privacy policies.

The feature was made first available to Android users in March and it will be soon rolled out for the iOS users. The new feature will be particularly helpful for the younger lot, who are more prone to getting exposed to malicious people on the app. With this feature, they would be able to block someone in case they feel something is not going right.

"Privacy, safety and security are fundamental to Messenger. We work hard to ensure Messenger is a safe place to connect with the people who matter most while also protecting their privacy. We developed these safety tips with machine learning that looks at behavioral signals like an adult sending a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18," Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy and Safety, was quoted by IANS as saying.

The safety tips and notices will help users under 18 detect scams and imposters and take necessary action against them and it all also caution the underaged users when interacting with adults who are not known to them.

"These features show a great integration of the technical tools that will help curb bad behavior on the platform, while also reminding people of their own control over their account," Stephen Balkam, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute, was quoted by IANS as saying.

Earlier this week, Facebook launched a much-needed profile-lock feature for its users. This feature would enable Indian users to lock their profiles to prevent people who are not in their friends' list from seeing it. This has been specially designed to give more control to women over their profile on Facebook. Once the profile lock feature is enabled, Facebook will label the profile, which will let other users know that the profile is locked. The profile can also be unlocked using the same process.

The feature was launched in India and it will be made available to users across the country gradually.