Facing issues with Poco X2 camera? Here is what smartphone maker wants you to do

Over the last week, several Poco smartphone users have reported that their Poco X2 units were facing camera-related issues. Many of these users took to social media platforms to complain that their units needed motherboard replacement as the camera on their smartphones stopped working after a software update. Poco has now come out and provided a solution to all these users.

The smartphone maker said that less than 0.2 per cent of the Poco X2 users were affected by the issue and has asked these users to go through a basic troubleshooting to fix the issue. Poco explained the entire troubleshooting post through a post it attached to the tweet. It said that the software solution protocol will fix the issue for the majority of the users.

The smartphone maker explained that users need to clean camera app data by heading to Settings and search Manage apps. From here, they can search for Camera > Clear Data > Clear all data > Ok. The users will need to restart their smartphones after clearing the data and check if the issue has been fixed.

The statement from Poco adds that if the issue is not fixed through this exercise, the users need to report it using the Service and Feedback app along with their device logs under the camera section. This app will then generate a feedback ID which the user can then take to the nearest service centre or contact Poco India support.

The smartphone maker will repair the affected devices for free after verifying if the issue is genuine.

Interestingly, Poco adds that a set of users also deliberately tried bricking the camera, and approached service centers to provide a replacement for the phones. The smartphone maker said that it can take action against such customers.

The Poco X2 was launched in India at the beginning of last year. Since then, the smartphone maker has followed it up with the Poco X3 and Poco X3 Pro both of which have done well in the country. It is now gearing up to launch the Poco F3 GT in India, hopefully next month.