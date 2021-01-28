FAU-G is now top free game on Google Play Store, crosses 5mn downloads

Highlights FAU-G is now top game on Google Play Store.

FAU-G was launched on January 26.

The game has received mixed reviews.

FAU-G or the Fearless and United Guards, a homegrown smartphone game, was launched earlier this week amid a lot of buzz and mixed reviews. And, within days it has managed to climb to the top spot on the Google Play Store. Developed by Bangalore-based nCore games, FAU-G has crossed over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is now the top free game in the country. It sits above other popular titles like Ludo King, Garena: Free Fire and Temple Run that have been around for a while.

However, the rating of the game has been on a decline. On the evening of January 26 the day when the game was launched it was rated 4.7 out of 5 on the Google Play Store. Withing the next 36 hours, the rating has gone down drastically. FAU-G now has an average rating of 3.5 on the Google Play Store.

The game was launched on Republic Day after multiple delays in the past. For now, it only offers one campaign mode which follows the journey of an Indian soldier in the Galwan Valley who is separated from his team and is on a mission to relocate them. The game is located in one location and follows a pre-defined story lines where users need to beat enemies in a given time.

FAU-G also lists down two different modes which are not available for play but can arrive soon. As of now, the game doesn't have guns or other ammunition but provides users with an option to use weapons such as knife and axe.

The game requires around 460MB on your smartphone. So, make sure it is either available or get rid of some files to make it. You will also need access to Wi-Fi or mobile data to sign-in to the server of the game.

The game was initially seen as a PUBG rival but is no more than an alternate. PUBG was an out and out battle royale games and one of the reasons behind its success was how the entire experience was designed and the elements that were used. It allowed users to enter the arena individually, in teams of two or four. The rest of the game depended on the actions you take.