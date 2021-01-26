FAU-G now available to download as rival PUBG Mobile still in jeopardy

Highlights FAU-G has been officially announced in India on the Republic Day.

Bollywood's Akshay Kumar has shared a trailer for FAU-G on Twitter.

But as FAU-G arrives, the future of PUBG Mobile in India gets bleaker.

FAU-G, short for Fearless and United Guards, is officially launched in India on India's Republic Day. As promised, the new first-person shooting game is themed on the border clash that India and China saw spewing last year at the Galwan Valley. Although the game does not mention anything related to China, it proclaims the FAU-G is the "elite fighting group protects the nation's pride and sovereignty." Initially, FAU-G will be available to Android users running Android 8.0 or later but the company has plans to introduce the game to Apple's iOS ecosystem sometime later.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been associated with the game ever since it was announced, took to Twitter to announce that FAU-G is now available for download. Kumar also shared a full trailer of FAU-G that depicts the storyline of the game, so that players understand what they are supposed to do in the game. However, at the time of publishing, we could not download the game but were left with only the "Pre-register" option on the Play Store. Similarly, several Twitter users replied to Kumar's tweet expressing confusion and disappointment that the "Download" button is still not activated for FAU-G. nCore Games, the developers of the game, is yet to officially announce the launch of the game. So maybe Kumar jumped the gun and announced that the game is available to download.

"High up on the peaks at India's northern border, an elite fighting group protects the nation's pride and sovereignty. It's a daunting task, for the most courageous: The Fearless and United Guards. Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders," the developers have noted in the Google Play Store listing.

The ban on PUBG Mobile was a golden opportunity for Indie developers to sink their teeth into India's gaming sector and try to build an ecosystem. With FAU-G, the developers are trying to fill the void that the sudden departure of PUBG Mobile created. Although the game does not bring everything that PUBG Mobile has initially, such as the battle royale mode, it does show violence and blood spill in the trailer, which was among the things that eventually caused the government to block PUBG Mobile. The government did not specify these reasons officially but the censorship of the game does imply the same.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India's future still looks bleak. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has allegedly issued notices to PUBG Corporation and other companies that the blockade on their apps will continue to be in effect. The interim moratorium on the apps has, hence, turned into a permanent ban until the government reconsiders its decision. PUBG Corporation already broke all ties with China's Tencent Games to allay the government's concerns but in vain. And this latest order comes months after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs accepted the registration of PUBG Mobile India as the Indian subsidiary of PUBG Corporation that will look after the India operations of the battle royale game. It is not clear at the moment what future PUBG Mobile will have in India, but it surely is favouring FAU-G.