FAU-G set to launch in November, teaser shares glimpses of Galwan Valley

PUBG's Indian clone FAU-G is all set to launch in India in November. The game was announced soon after PUBG was banned in the country by the Indian government. Developed by Indian mobile game publisher nCore Games, FAU-G will be set in the backdrop of Galwan Valley. While the chances of PUBG making a comeback in India are grim, Indian fans can have FAUG to fill up the void.

nCore games announced the launch date of FAUG on Twitter and wrote, "Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness.May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G. Launching in November 2020!". nCore is yet to unveil the exact launch date of the game.

FAUG is being promoted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who announced the game hours after PUBG was banned in India. He wrote, "Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust."

Akshay also shared the teaser of the game on the occasion of Dussehra and wrote, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser."

The teaser is barely a minute long, it gives a glimpse of the soldiers dressed in Indian army uniform and the Galwan Valley. The soldiers are seen fighting off the enemy without weapons.

In the second wave of the Chinese app ban in India, the PUBG Mobile app was banned by the government for allegedly violating security guidelines. However, only the app on the mobile was banned not PUBG which is still available on consoles and PC. It is because the PUBG Mobile came into action when the Chinese company Tencent Games bought a 1.5% stake in Bluehole Studio. The game was not banned because it was still owned and controlled by the South Korean company and not the Chinese company.

However, the PUBG fans in India could still play the game on their phones because the game servers are accessible through proxy servers and VPN. But if all goes as planned, users will be able to download it again from the App Stores and play it legally.