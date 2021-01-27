FAUG crosses 1 mn downloads on Google Play Store: Things to know before installing

Highlights FAUG crosses 1 millon downloads in one day.

FAUG is only available for Android devices.

FAUG was released on Republic Day.

The homegrown smartphone game FAU-G was released on Tuesday Republic Day and in less than 24 hours has crossed over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Announced soon after the PUBG ban in India, FAU-G is developed by nCore games and witnessed massive engagement during pre-registrations as well. If you are also planning to download and FAU-G, here are few things you should consider:

-- FAU-G is only available on the Google Play Store for now. This means only those with Android devices smartphones and tablets can download the game while the iOS users will have to wait longer. There is still no word on when the iOS version of the game may arrive.

-- Even the Android users must know that the game is compatible on the Oreo version of the platform that is Android 8 or above. So, if you own a three to four-year old smartphone, then the game will not run on it.

-- This is not a PUBG rival. Leading up to the game's launch, a lot of comparisons have been made with PUBG. However, as highlighted by the developer before and visible in the final version of the game, the two play in different categories. While PUBG was a battle royale game, FAU-G offers different modes including campaign and battle royale.

-- For now, only one mode can be played within the game. This means it will take more days before users can experience the full game. For now, there is just campaign mode which follows the journey of an Indian army officer who is separated from his team and is on a mission to find them.

-- The game requires around 460MB on your smartphone. So, make sure it is either available or get rid of some files to make it. You will also need access to Wi-Fi or mobile data to sign-in to the server of the game.

Lastly, if you are expecting FAU-G to be a thrilling experience, don't. The game comes with a sub-standard storyline and even worse action sequences that lack the charm of a good smartphone game. The dialogues are badly written and the game is more or less a button smashing action game which is likely to bore after a while.