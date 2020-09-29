Festive season sale to start with Flipkart Big Billion Day, Amazon Great Indian Sale

Highlights In upcoming festive season, Flipkart will hold Big Billion Day.

Amazon will hold its Great India sale.

On both websites chances are that good deals will be available on gadgets.

With the festive season coming Amazon and Flipkart will hold their respective sales in the coming days. For now, no dates are available and neither details of specific discounts. But the sales have been announced.

Amazon will hold The Great Indian Sale in the coming days. For Flipkart, the sale is going to be named the Big Billion Days. Chances are that during both the sales, there will be discounts on gadgets. The sale days may also see launch of new gadgets, including phones etc.

During these sales the e-retailers usually tie up with banks to offer deals on respective cards. This time Amazon is seemingly working with HDFC and will offer 10 per cent discount on many items to people who shop using the bank's cards.

As far as Flipkart is concerned, it is working with SBI card users and will give them similar 10 per cent discount during the sale.

Just like Amazon will open its sale for "Prime" members early, Flipkart will give users of its Plus service an early pass. Flipkart will also reportedly give discounts to Paytm users.

On Amazon up to Rs 13,000 discounts could be given to shoppers during this sale. Flipkart may offer up to 80 per cent discount on some items during its sale.