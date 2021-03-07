Fitbit Ace 3 leak reveals specs, images, and launch date

Highlights It will sport a 1.47 inch OLED display and will be available in two-colour options.

It is the first Fitbit product after Googles acquisition.

The battery on Fitbit Ace 3 will last for up to 8 days.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is about to be launched soon, according to a new report. Fitbit will reportedly launch its new product on March 15, which is less than two weeks away. If those who are not aware will be Fitbit's first product under Google's ambit. Fitbit Ace 3, which the report claims will launch on March 15, is the company's latest fitness tracker for kids. The brand is popular for developing accurate and useful fitness trackers.

Last year, Fitbit was acquired by Google, but before this acquisition, it launched Inspire 2 and Charge 4. But apart from these advanced trackers, the brand offers an "Ace" lineup for children too. It comes with a limited feature set but has a more durable and child-friendly design. Fitbit launched its last Ace product back in 2019, and now according to a new report, the brand is going to launch its next-generation Ace product, the Fitbit Ace 3.

Picture Courtsey: WinFuture

The wearable tracker will sport a 1.47" OLED touchscreen of 240x240p resolution. The smart band will support animated clock faces. The Ace 3 will feature a physical home button, which will be less angular than the Ace 2's. For health and fitness tracking, it will come with a pedometer, sleep monitor, and sports modes, including running, hiking, and cycling. Although it won't have a heart rate sensor onboard.

Similar to its predecessor, the Fitbit Ace 3 supports the tracking of activities like skipping, jumping, running, hiking, and cycling as well as sleep tracking. It is said to offer a battery life of up to 8 days on a single charge as opposed to its predecessor - Fitbit Ace 2 - that lasts up to 5-days on a full charge.

The Fitbit Ace 3 will be compatible with Android and iOS devices, and all the data will be accessible to the kids and their parents through the Fitbit app. The wearable will be made of plastic and weigh 70 grams. Its straps will be detachable, and the smart band is expected to be water-resistant up to 50 meters like the Ace 2.

Picture Courtsey: WinFuture

Whenever the Fitbit Ace 3 goes on sale, it will be available in two colours; Black-Red and Blue-Green. We will know more about Ace 3 on March 15 if the announcement date is correct. Pricing details of the Fitbit Ace 3 are yet unknown, but it is expected to be around the same price range as the Ace 2.