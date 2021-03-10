Fitbit Ace 3 with activity tracker, 8-day battery life launched for kids

Highlights Fitbit now has smartwatches that are solely designed for kids.

Fitbit now has smartwatches that are solely designed for kids. The popular wearables brand has launched Fitbit Ace 3 for kids aged six and above. So now the kids can also track their activities and sleep. The fitness band comes with up to 8 days of battery life, attractive clock faces, a daily activity dashboard, swim-proof up to 50 meters, sleep duration tracking and more.

Announcing the fitness band, Fitbit said in a blog post," There's no better time than family time. And when the whole team is skipping, jumping, and moving toward a more active lifestyle together, healthy habits are built and memories are made. Introducing the new Fitbit Ace 3here to get kids moving.

Interestingly, the parents will also be able to access their kids' activities and keep a check on their sleep habits. This can only be done after creating a family account on the Fitbit app. This can be a great tool for fitness-conscious parents, who want their kids to be healthy and active. So let us have a look at the price and detailed specifications of the fitness band.

Fitbit Ace 3: Price and availability

Fitbit has launched the Ace 3 at a price of $99.95 (roughly Rs. 7,300) in the US. It features a quirky design with a silicone band. The smart band has been launched in interesting colors including Black, Sport Red, and Cosmic Blue, Astro Green.

Fitness also has plans to launch straps featuring the comic characters including the Minions and others. The bands can be purchased separately for $29.95 (roughly Rs. 2,200). For now, the watch is only available in the United States. Fitbit is yet to share its plans of launching the device globally.

Fitbit Ace 3: Specifications

Fitbit Ace 3 comes with a bunch of interesting features that are aimed at tracking the basic activities of kids. The fitness band can track daily steps, active minutes, send reminders to move, and can track sleep. Users can also set an alarm on the band.

Fitbit Ace 3 also comes with a battery life of up to 8 days. It also comes with almost 20 clock faces to choose from and even more, animated clock faces like a cat, bunny, and more. The Ace 3 also has a do not disturb or sleep mode so that kids would not get disturbed during their school time or while they are sleeping.

The Ace 3 will let parents review their kids' activity and sleep habits to encourage healthy behavior. Parents are required to create a Fitbit family account for a complete look at their kids' activity, with the ability to approve their friends.