Fitbit addresses problem with Charge 4 band, offers free replacement

Highlights As per reports, Fitbit has addressed issues of customers who were facing problems with Fitbit Charge 4 band.

The concern for the customers was the gap between the device and the band that accumulated dust.

Fitbit replaced units for customers who had posted their problems on the community forums.

Fitbit has acknowledged that there is a problem with its recently launched Charge 4 device heeding to complaints made by customers. The wearable company has offered to replace Charge 4 bands for free for customers with complaints. The main concern for the customers was the gap between the device and the band. Many customers took to Fitbit's community forums to address the issue, Android Central noted.

The gap between the tracker and the band created problems like accumulating dust and thus disrupting the ownership experience of the device. There was no problem with functionality of the device and Fitbit gives two swappable bands in small and large sizes but customers faced the same issue with both bands.



"We are aware that a band-connection issue is affecting a small number of Charge 4 users. We take customer satisfaction very seriously and the quality of our products is one of our top priorities. We encourage any customers experiencing difficulties with their device to contact Customer Support for assistance," the company said in a statement to the publication. It also replaced devices for aggrieved customers.

The Special edition Charge 4 that comes at a slightly higher price because of its sportier look comes with classic and woven reflective bands. As per reports, the gap between the device can be seen in both classic and woven reflective bands. The classic band is made of silicone material while the woven band is made of polyester. The tracker is made of plastic resin case.

The Charge 4 is the first tracker from Fitbit after the company was acquired by Google in November last year. The Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in India at a price of Rs 14,999. The special variant of the gadget comes at a price of Rs 16,999.



While the design of the Charge 4 is similar to the previous trackers in the series, it comes with a couple of new features, most important of which is GPS. It is swim proof, with a battery life of seven days. With continuous GPS use, its battery life is around 5 hours.

