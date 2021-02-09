Fitbit app will now help users track their blood sugar levels

Highlights Fitbit will now make it easier for users to keep a tab of their blood sugar levels

The new feature will help users maintain their blood glucose levels by logging their levels and see their trends.

The feature can be accessed through the app as the smartwatches are not equipped with that technology yet.

Fitbit will now make it easier for users to keep a tab of their blood sugar levels. Fitbit announced that it has rolled out Blood glucose tracking, which will be available in the Fitbit app to all users across the United States. The new feature will help users maintain their blood glucose levels by logging their levels and see their trends.

"Recently launched in the Fitbit app**, blood glucose tracking helps to manage your blood glucose levels by logging or importing your levels and seeing your trends all in one place. Set personalized ranges so you can see when you are outside your target range to better identify important changes and get friendly reminders to log so you can look at trends over time with easy-to-read graphs," the Fitbit blog says.

When you log in your sugar levels in the app, you can keep a track of your blood levels throughout the day and how they are impacted by physical activity, food, sleep, and other lifestyle choices. The blog explains that even when you change your lifestyle and optimize weight you can check how your trends related to your blood glucose levels change over time.

"Managing your blood glucose can be stressful, but Fitbit's Blood Glucose Tracking feature helps to make it easier by blending it into a cohesive experience with your other health behaviors. In addition to the ability to track blood glucose, Fitbit Premium members gradually will have access to seeing how often their glucose levels fall within their target range over a 30 day period, along with correlations between when they take a reading and their levels as well trends in this data. Members can also share their blood glucose levels as part of their Wellness Report with their healthcare provider to help your care team offer more personalized guidance for your care," the blog said.

The feature can be accessed through the app as the smartwatches are not equipped with that technology yet. However, the users can get the data from the app on their smartwatches. Fitbit can launch smartwatches with blood sugar level trackers later this year.

Here is how you can check your blood sugar levels on the Fitbit app

 Update your Fitbit app and start logging your blood glucose levels

 You can also connect your OneTouch Reveal app from LifeScan

you set a personalized range to know when you're above, below, or within your set range

 You can opt to receive friendly Fitbit app reminders to log your blood glucose levels