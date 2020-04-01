Fitbit launches Charge 4 in India, comes with GPS tracker and support for Spotify

Highlights Fitbit Charge 4 is the new fitness tracker launched by the company.

The Fitbit Charge 4 supports tracking through GPS and it allows users to subscribe to Spotify.

The Charge 4 is the first tracker from Fitbit after Google purchased the company in November last year.

Fitbit, the popular fitness tracker, has announced a new product: Fitbit Charge 4. The Charge 4 comes to the market, even in India, at a time when people are staying home due to lockdowns across the world. While the design of the Charge 4 is similar to the previous trackers in the series, it comes with couple of new features, most important of which is GPS.

The Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in India at a price of Rs 14,999. There is also an special variant of the gadget special because of sportier looks that will sell at a price of Rs 16,999. The Charge 4 is the first tracker from Fitbit after the company was acquired by Google in November last year.

The design of the fitness tracker has not changed much as compared to its predecessor Fibit Charge 3. It is swim proof, with a battery life of seven days. With continuous GPS use, its battery life is around 5 hours.

The Charge 4 comes with a feature called Active Zero Minutes which is based on recommendations from the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association, the company said. This feature helps the user to meet their set goals by keeping track of not just the number of steps they take but by using a personalized heart rate zones to track effort heart-pumping activity -- be it yoga or a vigorous walk.

The inclusion of GPS means that a user would not necessarily need to carry a phone during workouts or jogging sessions.

Along with 40 new pieces of free content, Fitbit is also offering a free 90-day trial for the Fitbit Premium service to people who buy the Charge 4. In India, Fitness Premium is available for Rs 819 per month and for Rs 6,999 per year.

James Park, CEO and co-founder of Fitbit said, Our mission has always been to help people around the world get healthier. In today's extraordinary times, that mission is more important than ever, but we realize how hard it is to focus on your health and wellness. However, staying active, eating well and getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and boost immunity.

