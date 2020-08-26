Fitbit launches Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 in India: Price, specifications and more

Highlights Fitbit on Tuesday announced its latest lineup of wearables in India.

Fitbit on Tuesday announced its latest lineup of wearables in India. The company announced Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2. The Fitbit Sense is touted as the company's most advanced heart smartwatch with sensors including an on-wrist skin temperature sensors, advanced heart rate tracking technology,and more. The wearables are available for pre-order in the US and it will be available to the rest of the world by the end of September.

Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Inspire 2: Price and availability

Fitbit Sense was launched in India for Rs 34,999 while the Fitbit Versa 3 is priced at Rs 26,499. The Inspire 2 is slightly on the cheaper side as it costs Rs 10,999. The wearables will go on sale in the US in the coming days but the rest of the world will have to wait till the end of September to get their hands of the feature-laden smartwatches.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense is the most expensive smartwatch in the latest lineup of wearables released by the company. It is the company's flagship device and brings a lot of advanced features to the platter. The smartwatch comes with an EDA sensor that is used in managing stress. As per the company, no other smartwatch has this feature till now.

Apart from the stress detector, the Fitbit Sense also comes with an ECG app that can detect heart-related issues. The company says that it has the most advanced heart rate detector technology installed in the Fitbit Sense.

Along with this, there is also a skin temperature sensor, which as the name suggests detects the temperature of the user. Considering the COVID times we live in, this is one of the most important features that would help in detecting the early symptoms of the virus. The smartwatch can also detect a user's SpO2 levels, which keeps the oxygen level of the user in check. The breathing rate and resting heart rate that is measured by the Fitbit sense can help users detect early COVID symptoms.

Fitbit Versa 3

The third in the Versa series, the Fitbit Versa 3 was launched at a price point of Rs 26,499. Just like the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 comes with PurePulse technology, which detects the heart rate. It also comes with various health and fitness-related features including the in-built GPS and support for virtual assistants Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Fitbit watches are compatible with both iOS and Android.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Launched as a successor to the Fitbit Inspire, the Inspire 2 was launched at a price point of Rs 10,999. It is the most affordable smart bands in the latest line-up of wearables launched by Fitbit.