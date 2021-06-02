Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 will now get audible responses from Google Assistant and other features

Highlights Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Versa 3 have got new features.

Fitbit has rolled out a slew of updates for two of its popular smartwatches including the Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Versa 3. The new updates will fetch audible responses from Google Assistant. Apart from this, the oxygen saturation or SpO2 will also start appearing on the Today dashboard on-wrist along with other important stats. The update will also bring along changes to the way users set their app faces. This would be rolled out to the premium Fitbit smartwatches that are currently being sold in the market.

Announcing its new updates, Fitbit said in a blog post, "The latest FitbitOS release is jam-packed with new features and updates that make it easier than ever to stay healthy, connected, and motivatedright from your wrist. Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 users can now track SpO2 levels from the Today dashboard on-wrist,¹ plus get access to new clock face switcher functionality, new celebrations, and hear audible responses from Google.² Versa 3 users will also join Sense users in being able to better understand their heart health with high and low heart rate notifications."

Google Assistant: The most interesting feature that would be available to the Fitbit smartwatches is the Google Assistant support. With the new update, the users can now get audio responses from Google. For instance, if you ask Google to set an alarm for tomorrow at 8 am. Google will reply saying, "Done. Your alarm's set for tomorrow at 7am." You can also ask Google about your sleep quality and the total sleep hours. Google will say, "Since yesterday, you slept a total of 8 hr and 15 mins." The replies will also appear in text format along with the audio responses. However, If you find audio responses too annoying, you can turn off the feature and get only text replies. You can do that in the Settings menu.

SpO2 tracking: The most important feature in COVID times is an oxygen saturation or SpO2 tracker. Every user that owns a smartwatch would want it to have this feature. The new update will show you the level of oxygen in your blood. Along with the SpO2 clock face and within the "Health Metrics Dashboard in the Fitbit app, you can now see your nightly average and trends from the past week in the on-wrist Today dashboard."

Heart Rate notifications: The Fitbit Versa 3 will now inform users about their high or low heart rate while they were asleep. Versa 3 now will now send on-device high and low heart rate notifications. Versa 3 can detect and send a notification if your heart rate is outside your set heart rate thresholds.