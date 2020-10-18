Flipkart and Amazon sale continues: Top 10 deals on phones and TVs you need to know today

Highlights OnePlus 8T is available on Amazon during the Great Indian Days sale.

Flipkart and Amazon have a number of smart TVs on discounts right now.

iPhone 11 is also available with heavy discounts.

The season for sales and discounts is here. With Diwali just around the corner, the country's biggest e-commerce portals, Flipkart and Amazon are hosting their flagship sales during which they are offering some of the most sought-after gadgets and products at aggressive discounts.

As such, during the on-going Big Billion Days from Flipkart and Amazon Great Indian Days sale, users can buy products from multiple categories and price segments and come out feeling happier than ever about their purchases because of the discounts and offers on show.

Currently, there are thousands of products listed on the portals which are not only available with individual discounts but also bank offers that can be applied over and above their discounted prices. On Flipkart, this translates to a 10 per cent extra discount (up to Rs 1.500) while using SBI Credit and Debit cards to make purchases, while on Amazon, this discount goes up to Rs 1,750 while using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards for making purchases.

Here's a list of the top 10 deals on smartphones and smart TVs available across Flipkart and Amazon right now.

-- Kodak's 43 inch 4K TV is one of the best deals you can get your hands on right now if you're looking for a 43-inch 4K TV at an affordable price. Available at a discounted price of Rs 21,999 on Flipkart, this 4K TV comes with features such as the Dolby Vision HDR, MEMC Technology, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround Sound to leave you spellbound with captivating visuals and pleasing audio.

-- Mi 4X 4K 50-inch TV is among the very few options if you are looking for a 50-inch 4K TV right now. The TV features a slim design, and offers impressive picture quality and size. It also brings support for a number of premium features, including PatchWall 3.0, built-in chromecast, powerful 20W speakers and more. It is priced at Rs 31,999 and is available currently on Flipkart.

-- OnePlus 32-inch Y TV comes with an HD display and host of premium features with it. The TV flaunts of a high colour range of 93-per cent DCI-P3 featuring a 20-per cent wider colour gamut. It also promises access to content online through Oxygeon Play, and other smart TV features. The OnePlus TV Y 32-inch is available at Rs 13,990.

-- LG's 55 inches 4K Smart LED TV is another option if you are looking for a high-end 4K TV for yourself. It comes with 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players and gaming consoles. Under the hood, the TV brings with itself a Quad core processor. The TV comes with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Vide, Disney+Hotstar and more. It is available at a price of Rs 49,990.

-- Samsung Serif 43-inch 4K TV is one for those buyers who are looking for only the most stylish TVs for their homes. The TV comes with what Samsung calls a 360-degree all-around design. It also brings support for premium technologies such as Samsung's Quantum Dot Technology and HDR10+. The TV also brings with itself a personal computer mode among other features. The Serif 43 is a premium-end TV with a price of Rs 64,990.

-- OnePlus 8T is the company's latest flagship which houses the Snapdragon 865 chipset underneath the phone's gorgeous 6.55-inch 120Hz display. The phone gets up to 12GB of RAM and also brings with itself as many as four cameras at the back, with one camera at the front. The OnePlus 8T also promises 65W of fast charging with its in-the-box adapter. The OnePlus 8T is available at a starting price of Rs 42,999 on Amazon which can be brought down by using additional bank offers.

-- The iPhone 11 is being sold at a never seen before price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. If you have been planning to buy the iPhone 11, you can now get it from Amazon at only Rs 48,999 on Amazon. Along with the phone, you will also receive EarPods and a charger inside the box, so do not fret about Apple's no-charger policy. This price can be further brought down by combining other offers.

-- Poco C3 is currently available on Flipkart at an aggressive price of Rs 7,499. Being a budget segment device, the Poco C3 comes with a modest spec sheet. Under the hood, the new device from Poco comes powered by the Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage which can be expanded by up to 512GB. On the outside, the phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a water-drop style notch with a 20:9 aspect ratio. or photos, the Poco C3 gets a triple camera set-up with a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's also a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

-- Realme X3 SuperZoom brings a lot of specifications to the table, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back that includes a periscope camera in the mid-range segment. Third, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 120Hz LCD display for smooth performance. The high refresh rate on the display also ensures an improved gaming experience among other things. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for Rs 29,999 plus additional discounts and offers.

-- The Redmi K20 Pro will also be available for a discount up to Rs 4,000 in India during the sale period. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs 26,999 will be available for purchase at Rs 22,999 during the sale. The 8+256GB variant will also receive a bumped-up exchange offer of Rs 2000, coupled with bank offers for HDFC card holders on both the variants.