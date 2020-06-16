Flipkart announces Warranty Assistant for smartphones at Rs 99

Highlights E-commerce platform Flipkart on Monday announced a new Warranty Assistant for smartphones.

E-commerce platform Flipkart on Monday announced a new "Warranty Assistant" for smartphones. The warranty assistant by Flipkart is applicable to anyone who buys a smartphone through the platform. The new policy by the company aims to cover issues like software, hardware issues, and manufacturing defects in a phone that is bought on Flipkart.

The Flipkart Warranty Assistant costs Rs 99 and customers can buy it along with the phone they are purchasing on the platform. The company claims to provide door-step pickup and drop if something goes wrong with the phone within the warranty period."As customers continue to stay safe at home, Flipkart continues to ensure optimum customer satisfaction by helping them fix their phones without stepping out of their homes," Flipkart said in a statement.

As per the terms and conditions, the program is available only on products that are covered under the warranty assistant scheme on the Platform and that products that are sold by registered sellers. This Program is available only in select cities in India and on select pin codes. Flipkart has launched this feature to save people from stepping out during corona times. The company claims that the warranty assistant covers complete assistance for in-warranty phones, doorstep pick up and call, toll-free call center, and fixed expected time of arrival of service. And all these benefits can be availed just by paying a meager sum of Rs 99 at the time of purchasing a new phone.

"The program policy can be purchased along with the purchase of the primary product at Point of sale or through the link shared by Flipkart via email/SMS/Push Notification/social media or any other channel, provided you have purchased an eligible product and are trying to buy Flipkart Warranty Assistant within the permitted purchase window. However, the product will be covered for 12 months from the date of delivery of the product," the terms and conditions of the policy read.

There are some of the key features of Warranty Assistant that state that the protection that the buyer would be entitled to "protection against the 'Multiple' manufacturer warranty defects including any software issues." For Manufacturing defects, the buyer will only be offered a repair facility with a free pick and drop and facility. Any intentional damage, physical damage, general wear, and tear or theft and loss of the device is not covered under the program.