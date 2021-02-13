Flipkart Apple Days sale: Deals on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE you shouldn't miss

Highlights Flipkart is back with yet another sale but this time on Apple products.

Flipkart is back with yet another sale but this time on Apple products. The Apple Days Sale has gone live on Flipkart and will continue till February 14. Flipkart is offering scores of deals on the popular iPhones including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and even AirPods. HDFC cardholders can avail of special discounts on Flipkart.

HDFC is offering instant discounts of up to Rs 9000 on some of the iPhones. The offer is valid if you make payment using your card Credit and Debit Cards. Buyers can avail of discounts on Easy EMI options. So here are some of the deals that you should look at if you are planning to buy an iPhone

 The iPhone SE is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. However, if you have an HDFC card you can get the device for Rs 30,999 as HDFC is providing an instant discount of Rs 4000. The price of the iPhone SE on the Apple store is Rs 39,999. Buyers can also exchange their old devices for the new one and get up to Rs 16, 500 off.

 The iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 on Flipkart but if you are an HDFC cardholder, you will get an instant discount of Rs 6000. There is also an additional discount of Rs 3000 on HDFC credit card transactions. You can also exchange their old device for the new one and get up to Rs 16, 500 off.

 The iPhone 12 is available at Rs 79,900 on Flipkart but during the sale, you can get the phone at a discounted price of Rs 73,900 if you are an HDFC cardholder. The bank is offering an instant discount of Rs 6000 on the iPhone 12. To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart will also let users exchange their old device for the new one and get up to Rs 16, 500 off. So this is one deal you should not miss if you are planning to buy the latest iPhone 12.

 One of the popular devices of the iPhone 11 series the iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. There is no HDFC bank offer applicable on the iPhone 11 but buyers can avail the exchange offer and get up to Rs 16, 500 off. A year ago, the iPhone 11 was launched at a price of Rs 64,900.