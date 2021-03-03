Flipkart Apple Days sale: Top deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and more

Highlights Flipkart is back with yet another shopping festival exclusively on iPhones.

The Flipkart Apple Days sale went live on March 1 and will go on till March 4.

Along with the phones, buyers will also get free one year Apple TV+ subscription.

Flipkart is back with yet another shopping festival exclusively on iPhones. The Flipkart Apple Days sale went live on March 1 and will go on till March 4. Flipkart is offering discounts on Apple iPhones, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and more. Buyers will also get instant discounts on HDFC cards. Along with the phones, buyers will also get a free one-year Apple TV+ subscription.

Buyers will get upto Rs 6000 off on Apple products including iPhone using HDFC debit and credit cards. The offer is also valid on EMI purchases.

 The iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 on Flipkart but if you are an HDFC cardholder, you will get an instant discount of Rs 6000. There is also an additional discount of Rs 3000 on HDFC credit card transactions. You can also exchange their old device for the new one and get up to Rs 16, 500 off.

 The iPhone 12 is available at Rs 79,900 on Flipkart but during the sale, you can get the phone at a discounted price of Rs 73,900 if you are an HDFC cardholder. The bank is offering an instant discount of Rs 6000 on the iPhone 12. To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart will also let users exchange their old device for the new one and get up to Rs 16, 500 off. So this is one deal you should not miss if you are planning to buy the latest iPhone 12.

 The iPhone SE is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. However, if you have an HDFC card you can get the device for Rs 30,999 as HDFC is providing an instant discount of Rs 4000. The price of the iPhone SE on the Apple store is Rs 39,999. Buyers can also exchange their old devices for the new one and get up to Rs 16, 500 off.

 One of the popular devices of the iPhone 11 series the iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. There is no HDFC bank offer applicable on the iPhone 11 but buyers can avail the exchange offer and get up to Rs 16, 500 off. A year ago, the iPhone 11 was launched at a price of Rs 64,900.