Flipkart Big Billion Days deal: Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM, 128GB memory variant to go on sale

Asus is bringing a new variant for its top-class ROG Phone 3 in India. One of the best gaming phones that money can buy right now is the ROG Phone 3. The model at the base price brings 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage. There is another variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But if you are someone who needs more than 8GB of RAM but has a budget restraint, Asus is introducing a 12GB RAM and 128GB storage version for the ROG Phone 3 that goes on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

The ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs Rs 52,999, which sits right in the middle of the price points of the existing two models. The base model sells at Rs 49,999 while the one with the highest memory configuration bears a price tag of Rs 57,999. There are no changes to the colourways of the ROG Phone 3 with the new model, so you still get the Black option with that nerdy design that is so liked by gamers.

Flipkart called the dibs to sell the new storage variant of the Asus ROG Phone 3 during its upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The annual mega sale begins October 16 and ends October 21, but the new ROG Phone 3 variant is likely to continue selling even after Big Billion Days end. Asus is putting up some offers for the ROG Phone 3 to sweeten the deal for buyers.

All three models of Asus ROG Phone 3 will be eligible for the 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. There is also the no-cost EMI facility available from Bajaj Finserv, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and a range of credit and debit cards from leading banks. For SBI Bank cardholders, the total cost will be less due to the 10 per cent discount, but for everyone else using a different card, here is what the EMI payments will look like:

Variant Price Non SBI Card EMI 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 8GB/128GB Rs 49,999 Rs 16,667 Rs 8,334 Rs 5,556 12GB/128GB Rs 52,999 Rs 17,667 Rs 8,834 Rs 5,889 12GB/256GB Rs 57,999 Rs 19,333 Rs 9,667 Rs 6,445

Asus ROG Phone 3 brings a 144Hz Super AMOLED screen that measures 6.59-inch in size. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, making it one of the fastest smartphones right now. The smartphone has AirTriggers for handheld gaming and a GameCool 3 cooling system to dissipate the heat during intensive gaming. The smartphone has a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and, interestingly, there are two USB-C ports on this phone so you can charge the phone in whatever way you prefer. We reviewed the smartphone and were impressed by it. You can read the detailed review of Asus ROG Phone 3 here.