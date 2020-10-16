Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Google Pixel 4a goes on sale in India at special price of Rs 29,999

Highlights Google Pixel 4a is available for Rs 29,999 in India.

The Pixel 4a brings a Snapdragon 730G SoC under the hood.

The phone gets a single camera set-up at the back.

Google's Pixel 4a has finally gone on sale in India after the phone was launched in the country earlier last week. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Pixel 3a, but surprisingly at a much more affordable price.

The Pixel 4A has gone on sale in India on Flipkart from today at a special price of Rs 29,999. Later, this price will shoot up to Rs 31,999 after the Big Billion Days sale on the platform.

At the current limited period price, the Google Pixel 4a is around Rs 10,000 cheaper than the Pixel 3a. However, despite this, the new Pixel device does improve a fair bit on its predecessor. Most notably, the design has been improved, along with the phone getting some improved specs and features. The upgrades working in tandem with the aggressive price and the promise of flagship-class photography also makes the Pixel 4a a worthy competitor to the likes of the OnePlus Nord.

As for the hardware, the Pixel 4a is set to bring the same configuration as the international variant. As such, at the core of the phone will be a strictly mid-range Snapdragon 730G chipset that is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and for the display, the phone will use a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display is HDR+ compliant and should be great for watching movies and TV shows on the go. Being an OLED screen, the panel will support Always On Display and Now Playing features, and also bring support for Titan M Security Module.

Like the previous Pixel phones, the Pixel 4a will also focus heavily on the cameras. However, it will do so by keeping the hardware to the minimum. The phone gets a square camera module on the back, but only with a single lens fitted inside it, The module features a 12.2-megapixel dual pixel phase detection rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and a 77-degree field of view. This has been sat next to an LED flash.

On the front, the display's punch-hole houses an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. Camera features are tipped to include 4K 30fps video recording and 1080p 120fps recording. For battery, the phone has been announced to get a 3,140mAh battery pack for keeping the lights on. All this hardware is wrapped inside a body measures 144x69.4x8.2mm and weighs about 143 grams only.