Flipkart Big Diwali sale goes live: Top deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss

The e-commerce platform announced offers and sales on smartphones and other electronic products

The sale has gone live on November 8 and will go on till November 13.

Flipkart is back with yet another Diwali sale. The e-commerce platforms are giving too many opportunities to shop by announcing sales after-sales. Flipkart first announced its Big Billion Days sale in October and this is the fourth sale of the month. The e-commerce platform announced offers and sales on smartphones and other electronic products so if you have missed the previous sales, you could grab the product you have been eyeing on.

We have handpicked some of the best deals on smartphones that are being ordered on the Flipkart Diwali Sale. The sale has gone live on November 8 and will go on till November 13.

 The pocket-friendly iPhone SE is selling for Rs 32,900 on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. At 32,900, the iPhone SE 2020 is a great deal as it houses one of the most powerful chipsets in the market, the A13 Bionic chipset, which runs the show in the iPhone 11 series as well.

The iPhone XR is selling for Rs 38,999 on Flipkart Big Diwali sale. There is almost a difference of Rs 10,000 in the discounted price and the official price of XR, which is Rs 47,900. Flipkart will also offer up to Rs 14,100 in return for your old phone to further sweeten the deal.

 The premium iPhone 11 Pro is selling for Rs 79,99 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Users can get up to Rs 14,100 in exchange of their old phone. Although the iPhone 12 Pro is here now, at Rs 79,999 iPhone 11 Pro is still a very good deal. It comes with the latest technology, a great camera, and good battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is being sold for Rs 59,999 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale. It is way lower than the official listed price. Buyers will also get exchange offers and discounts on selected credit and debit cards.

 The Moto G9 is being sold for Rs 9999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The smartphone was launched in India a few months back. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset and a 48 MP triple camera.

 The Motorola one fusion+ with Snapdragon 730G processor, 64 MP triple camera and 5000 mAh battery is available for Rs 16,999.

 The Moto E7 Plus that was launched in September for Rs 9499 is being sold for Rs 8999 during the sale. It comes with a 48-megapixel camera, which produces crisp and clear images even during low light conditions.