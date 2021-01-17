Flipkart Big Saving Days sale goes live on January 20: Here are some top deals you shouldn't miss

Highlights Flipkart Big Savings Day sale will attract discounts on top smartphones like Samsung F41 and Apple iPhone XR and 11.

Flipkart sales webpage indicates iPhone 11 could be available for Rs 50,299.

The retailer is offering up to 80 percent discount on such electronics like laptops, PC, headphones, and others.

Flipkart, the online megastore has announced that it will be web hosting its 'Big Savings Day' sale, commencing from January 20. The sale will end on January 24. Interestingly, Amazon will be hosting it's Great Republic Day Sale during the same days. For the duration of the sale, Flipkart will present a 10 % discount on HDFC credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Ahead of the massive sale, Flipkart has disclosed some of the smartphone offers.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale brings in some of the best deals on mobiles. Smartphones like Samsung F41, iPhone XR, Moto G 5G, and so are on a discount at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale. Plus, buyers can check out no-cost EMI and exchange offers here.

The dedicated sale web page indicates that the iPhone 11 could be obtainable for around Rs 50,299. The iPhone 11 ships with iOS 14, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Hd Lcd panel, and Apple's A13 Bionic processor. The Motorola Moto G 5G will be available for Rs 18,999.

Electronics and accessories like laptops, PC, headphones, and others are also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale. The retailer is offering up to 80 percent discount on such electronics and accessories.



Adding to the list are TVs. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale is offering up to 75 percent discount on smart TVs and required appliances. Appliances like washing machines and refrigerators are also on discount here.



Additionally, Flipkart exclusive products are also going to be on discount at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale. Buyers can check out a diverse range of goods like smart TVs, washing machines, and other gadgets with up to 80 percent price cut offer.