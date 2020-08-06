Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 5,500 off but you can get even more discount

Highlights Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 back in May in India.

It was launched for Rs 42,500 but now selling for Rs 36,999 in Flipkart sale.

You can further get a discount of Rs 1,500 on using bank cards.

iPhone SE 2020 is seeing the biggest discount so far under the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The affordable iPhone launched back in May is down to cost you just Rs 36,999 in the sale. It was launched for Rs 42,500, which was an aggressive price in comparison with the iPhone SE first-generation price. The iPhone SE 2020 brings great cameras and flagship-level performance to the sub-Rs 45,000 range but it recently got some competition from the Google Pixel 4a, at least in the US for now.

Offers on iPhone SE 2020

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is underway and there are plenty of smartphone deals that you can grab. If you have been eyeing the iPhone SE 2020, it is selling for Rs 5,501 off. This is a straight-up price slash from the original price. For Rs 36,999, the iPhone SE seems like a great deal to grab right now. But you can get even further discount on this deal if you are planning to make online payments.

If you have an ICICI Bank credit card or a Citibank debit or credit card, you can get Rs 1,500 additional discount on the iPhone SE 2020. After the discount, the iPhone SE 2020 will effectively cost you Rs 35,499, making it one of the best deals on smartphones that you can get right now. iPhone models normally get huge discounts during sale periods and this might be your window to grab one till the offer is on the table.

The Rs 36,999 price is for the 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE 128GB storage model is selling for Rs 41,999, down from Rs 47,800 and the 256GB storage variant can be grabbed at Rs 51,999, down from the original price of Rs 58,300. The Rs 1,500 discount can be availed using credit/debit card of the eligible banks on these two storage models, as well.

The iPhone SE 2020 is available in Black, White, and Red colours.

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 as a remodelled iPhone 8 featuring its flagship A13 Bionic processor that also powers the iPhone 11-series. The iPhone SE 2020 is one of the five models that Apple planned to launch this year, with iPhone 12 series tentatively scheduled for September debut. For its specifications, the iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7-inch Retina display and the Home button with Touch ID. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera with portrait photography and Smart HDR that are available on iPhone 11-series. For selfies, there is a 7-megapixel front camera, which is found on the iPhone XR. It runs iOS 13 but will be upgradeable to iOS 14 later this year.