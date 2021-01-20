Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Infinix Note 7, Infinix Zero 8i, Infinix Smart TVs get massive discounts

Highlights Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has gone live for all the users.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has gone live for all the users. The sale was accessible to the Plus members yesterday but now all the buyers can access the sale. Flipkart is offering massive discounts on some of the popular smartphone brands like Poco, Motorola, Infinix, and more. Along with this, users can also avail bank offers to further sweeten the deals.

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on payments made using the HDFC credit and debit cards. Infinix is also offering discounts on its smartphones, Smart TVs and audio products.

 Infinix Note 7 is available at Rs 10,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The phone was launched for Rs 11,499.Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card. In terms of optics, Infinix features a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low-light camera sensor along with quad-LED flashlights. On the front, the Note 7 features a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. the Infinix Note 7 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for an 18W battery.

Infinix Zero 8i is being sold for Rs Rs 14,999 during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1000 as earlier the phone was available for Rs 15,999. The Infinix Zero 8i features a 6.85-inch FHD+ dual pinhole display with a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and 480 nits brightness. The smartphone also comes with a high refresh rate of 90hz. Infinix Zero 8i is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T 64 bit Octa-core processor. In terms of camera, Infinix Zero 8i sports a quad-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another AI sensor, and four LED flashlights. On the front, there are dual-cameras on the front which include 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors for selfies.

 Now coming to the Smart TVs. The 32-inch smart TV is being sold for Rs 11999, the TV was launched for Rs 12,999. The 42-inch TV on the other hand is available for Rs 20999 with bank offers.