Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to go live on January 20, here are some of the deals

Flipkart is back with yet another shopping festival. The Big Savings day sale on Flipkart will go live on January 20 and will go on till January 24. The Flipkart sale will go live a day early on January 19 for the Plus members. Flipkart's rival Amazon has also announced its Republic Day Sale.

Although Flipkart has not revealed how much discounts it will provide on smartphones, the site reveals that the smartphones that will get discounts are the Samsung Galaxy F41, Moto G 5G, iPhone XR, Samsung S20+. Flipkart has not revealed the offers yet on the microsite. However, it can be seen that Flipkart is offering up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories, up to 70 percent off on headphones and speakers, best-selling laptops, upto 50 percent off on realme wearables, up to 75 percent off on home and kitchen appliances. The sale would start at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm.

Apart from the usual discounts, Flipkart has brought a new campaign that will offer free smartphones to the user. But there is a catch. Flipkart will give a chance to buyers to get a free smartphone under the Flipkart SmartPack program. The SmartPack subscription offers a guaranteed payback on the purchase of the new smartphone.The subscription comes in two choices including a 12-month and 18-month subscription pack. The subscription pack will be available from January 17.

Talking about the Flipkart SmartPack, Aditya Soni, senior director, mobiles, Flipkart told TOI in a statement, "In line with our consistent effort to solve every consumer need, we are delighted to partner with leading brands and service providers for the launch of Flipkart SmartPack. This is yet another step in our commitment to expand our portfolio of value-added services for consumers by bundling new smartphones with some of the most popular premium services and making them available at affordable prices. We believe this launch will add a new positive perspective to smartphone ownership."

Here is how you can buy a smartphone for free

 Log in to your Flipkart account

 Pick the smartphone you want to pick.

 Choose the Flipkart Smartpack of your Choice which includes the Gold, Silver, Bronze.

 Once you choose the pack, you have to select the subscription period 12 months or 18 months.

SmartPack subscription offers a hundred percent refund on smartphone brands including Realme, POCO, Samsung, Redmi, Infinix, Vivo, OPPO, and Motorola.