Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to go live on May 2 with deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more

Highlights Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will start on May 2.

The sale will offer up to 80 per cent discount on electronics and accessories.

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers and no-cost EMI options during the sale.

Flipkart has announced the dates for its next big sale title Big Saving Days. The sale will be held from May 2 to May 7 and will offer discounted prices, exchange offers and no-cost EMIs on smartphones, electronics and other accessories to customers.

The e-commerce major says that the upcoming sale will host flagship smartphones from the likes of Apple, Vivo, Asus and Xiaomi with "unbeatable offers." In addition to smartphones, it confirms up to 80 per cent discount on electronics and accessories as well as up to 75 per cent off on television sets and appliances.

The sale, of course, will see similar discounts on other categories as well. These include clothes, grocery, furniture and more such items. For this reason, Flipkart has bifurcated the sale into several categories that will offer varying discounts across the six days.

A Crazy Deals section, for instance, will offer new deals on mobiles, TVs and laptops at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm every day. Similarly, a sale on Rush Hours will offer the lowest prices of the sale till 2 am.

Flipkart has come up with a new microsite for the Big Saving Days sale. As per the web page, the deals on smartphones will offer sale discounts, additional discounts on bank cards, no-cost EMI options as well as exchange deals.

Here are some of the best offers that Flipkart has hinted at with the sale -

Flagship offers

As for the top-end smartphones from various OEMs, Apple iPhone 11 that currently retails for Rs 54,900 will retail for Rs 44,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Similarly, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available for Rs 46,999, down from its original value of Rs 55,999 as listed.

The more pocket-friendly offerings will also see a discount during the sale. The iQOO 3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, for instance, will retail at Rs 24,990. Xiaomi's Mi 10T will come at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

Budget smartphones

During the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart will be offering Samsung Galaxy F12 for a price of Rs 9,999. Samsung Galaxy F41, on the other hand, will start at a price of Rs 12,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The 128GB storage version will be available for Rs 14,499.

The more powerful offering by Samsung, Galaxy F62 will retail for Rs 17,999.

Other discounts

Gadgets and appliances other than smartphones will also be up for grabs at discounted prices during the sale. The microsite hints at up to 70 per cent off on headphones and speakers, up to 60 per cent off on computer components like processors and graphics as well as up to 40 per cent off on laptops from top brands.

The sale will offer 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering a minimum guarantee of Rs 1000 on smartphone exchange.