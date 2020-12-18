Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: Offers on Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Powerand other Motorola phones

Highlights The Flipkart Big Savings sale has gone live on the site.

The Flipkart Big Savings sale has gone live on the site. The e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts on some of the popular smartphones and other products. Some of the Motorola phones too are available at a discounted price at the Flipkart sale. The sale will last till December 22.

Motorola is offering its newly launched Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power at a discount. However, there is a catch. The offer is only valid for SBI cardholders. The newly launched phones are available at an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Credit Cards & EMI Transactions.

"During the sale period, the recently launched moto g 5G - India's most affordable 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 750G and the moto g9 power with a 6000 mAh battery & 64MP triple camera will also be available under the 10% Instant Discount (up to Rs 1,250) on SBI Credit Cards & EMI Transactions," Motorola said in a statement.

So let us have a look at the deals

 The Moto G 5G, India's first affordable 5G smartphone, is available for Rs 19,749. The smartphone was launched for Rs 20,999. However, in order to avail the discount, buyers will have to make the payment through SBI cards. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750g processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel camera.

 Now coming to the latest budget smartphone by MotorolaMoto G9 Power. The smartphone is being sold for Rs 10,799 on the SBI card offer. Moto G9 Power was launched for Rs 11,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with 4GB RAM. G9 power features a 6.8-inch screen and houses a 6000mAh battery.

 The second android foldable by Motorolathe Moto Razr 5G which was launched a few months ago is also available at a discount. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 1,24,999. It is now being sold for Rs 99,999. However, if you make the payments through an SBI card, you can get the device for Rs 98,749. Flipkart is further offering up to Rs 25,000 as an exchange offer.

Moto G9 is available for Rs 9999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. The smartphone was launched in India a couple of months ago for Rs 11,499. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset and a 48 MP triple camera.