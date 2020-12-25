Flipkart Electronics Sale: Offers on Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power, Moto Razr 5G and more

Highlights Flipkart has announced yet another sale with offers and discounts on smartphones.

Flipkart has announced yet another sale with offers and discounts on smartphones. The Flipkart Electronics sale would go live on December 26 and would last till December 28. The e-commerce platform just got done with its Big bonanza sale on December 22 and it is already back with another sale. Along with the iPhones, OnePlus phones, Flipkart is offering discounts on the newly-launched Moto G phones.

Announcing the sale, Motorola said in a statement, "During the sale period, the recently launched moto g 5G - India's most affordable 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 750G and the moto g9 power with a 6000 mAh battery & 64MP triple camera will also be available under the 10% Instant Discount (up to INR 1,000).

You can avail massive discounts on the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power if you make the payment using the HDFC and ICICI Credit Cards & EMI transactions. Here are the deals on the Motorola phones that you should not miss

 The newly launched Moto G 5G can be bought for Rs 19,999 using the HDFC & ICICI bank card offer. The smartwatch was earlier launched for Rs 20,999. Touted as the most affordable 5G phone, Moto G 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750g processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel camera.

 Now coming to the newest device that was launched by Motorola- Moto G9 Power. The smartphone was launched for Rs 11,999 in India but you can get it for Rs 10,999 with ICICI bank card offer. The smartphone houses a 6000 mAH battery, 64MP Triple Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 4GB RAM and 6.8-inch Max Vision Display.

 The second Android foldable device from Motorola- Moto Razr 5G is also available at a discounted price. The smartphone was launched at Rs 1,24,999 but it can be bought for Rs. 98,999 with ICICI Bank card offer. Buyers can also avail upto Rs 25,000 in return for your old smartphone.

 Moto G9 was launched for Rs 11,4999 but it can be bought for Rs 9999 using the ICICI credit card. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset and features a 48 MP triple camera. The Moto G9 houses a 5000 mAh Battery, with support for 20W TurboPower Charger.