Flipkart Electronics sale to end today: Last chance to grab offers on iPhone XR, iPhone SE and more

Highlights Today is the last day of the Flipkart Electronic Sale.

The sale went live on December 26 and would end today.

This sale is particularly useful for ICICI Bank credit cardholders as Flipkart is offering special discounts to ICICI bank cardholders.

Today is the last day of the Flipkart Electronic Sale. The sale went live on December 26. This is the last Flipkart sale of the year. So before the sale ends, have a look at some of the offers on electronics and smartphones.

This sale is particularly useful for ICICI Bank credit cardholders as Flipkart is offering special discounts to ICICI bank cardholders. The ICICI users will get an instant discount of 10 percent and along with exchange offers on smartphones.

The most affordable iPhone SE got more affordable at Rs 32,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. At Rs 32,999, iPhone SE houses a powerful A13 chipset, a good camera, and a design that appeases most users.

The iPhone XR is selling for Rs 38,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. The iPhone XR is available at a discount of almost Rs 10,000 from the original price of XR, which is Rs 47,900. The e-commerce platform is offering upto Rs 13,000 in exchange of your old smartphone to further make the deal better.

 The iPhone 11 Pro is being sold for Rs 79,999 on Flipkart Electronics Sale. The phone was originally priced at Rs 99,999 but during the Flipkart sale, the phone has received a discount of over Rs 20,000. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 26,601 in return for your old smartphone to make the deal better for users.

 The Realme X3 SuperZoomis is being sold for Rs 23,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. The smartphone was earlier available at Rs 27,999. The smartphone features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. In the camera department, it uses the 64MP primary sensor

 Moto G 5G is available at Rs 19,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. However, only the HDFC and ICICI bank holders can get the discount. The smartphone was launched for Rs 20,999. Motorola Moto G is touted as the most affordable Indian smartphone to have support for 5G. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 750G Processor and features a triple camera set-up at the rear.

 The Moto G9 Power was launched in India at Rs 11,999. However, during the sale, it is being sold for Rs 10,999. The offer is only valid for HDFC and ICICI bank cardholders.

