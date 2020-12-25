Flipkart Electronics Sale to start from December 26: Offers on iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Motorola phones and more

Highlights Flipkart is back with yet another shopping festival with tons of deals on smartphones.

Flipkart is back with yet another shopping festival with tons of deals on smartphones. The Flipkart Electronics Sale is all set to go live on December 26 and would continue till December 28. Flipkart will be offering discounts on electronics items including smartphones. The smartphone deals have already appeared on the dedicated page.

Flipkart is offering special discounts to ICICI bank cardholders. The ICICI users will get an instant discount of 10 percent and buyers can also exchange their old phones for new ones.

The small and sweet iPhone SE will be available for Rs 32,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. At Rs 32,999, iPhone SE comes with a powerful A13 chipset, a good camera, and a design that appeases most users.

The iPhone XR will be available for Rs 38,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. The iPhone XR would be available at a discount of almost Rs 10,000 from the original price of XR, which is Rs 47,900. The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs 13,000 in return for your old phone to further sweeten the deal.

 The iPhone 11 Pro is available for Rs 79,999 on Flipkart Electronics Sale. The phone was earlier priced at Rs 99,999 but due to the Flipkart sale, the phone has received a discount of over Rs 20,000. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 26,601 in return for your old smartphone to make the deal better for users.

 The Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available for Rs 23,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. The price has been down from Rs 27,999.The smartphone comes with 6.57-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. In the camera department, it uses the 64MP primary sensor

 Moto G 5G, which was launched a couple of days ago, would be available for 19,999. However, the offer is only valid for HDFC and ICICI bank holders. The smartphone was launched for Rs 20,999. The smartphone brings 5G to India at an affordable price tag, it uses a Snapdragon 750G Processor and features a triple camera set-up at the rear.

 The Moto G9 Power was launched in India at Rs 11,999. However, during the sale, it would be available for Rs 10,999. The offer is only valid for HDFC and ICICI bank cardholders.