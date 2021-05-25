Flipkart hires 23,000 people in three months to successfully deliver products across country

Highlights E-commerce platform Flipkart has hired 23,000 people in the past three months.

E-commerce platform Flipkart has hired 23,000 people in the past three months. The company has revealed that people have been hired in various position primarily to strengthen the supply chain. The new additions will ease up the delivery process across the country. As per Flipkart, 23,000 people were hired between March and May 2021 across the country in various positions.

Talking about the new hires Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart, "At Flipkart, our top priority is to meet the needs of consumers through a safe and robust supply chain while ensuring the safety of our employees. The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities. All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times."

As people in India battle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for e-commerce services has increased across the country. People now prefer ordering even the basic groceries from e-commerce platforms rather than stepping out to get it. The sudden surge in demand has led to the hiring of the people in the pandemic.

Apart from ensuring strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness of COVID safety behaviour, the company is also conducting training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain. Flipkart is using the digital median as well the classroom training to enhance the understanding of the employees of supply chain management. The company said that these training are conducted through mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout, along with Flipkart's own Learning Management System (LMS).

"These training sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. They are also informed and trained in the safety regulations and protocols around COVID-19 to ensure their and customers' safety," Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart is undertaking grocery deliveries in major cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. The company currently serves close to 64,000 orders a day, but the new additions to the supply chain will ramp up the no of deliveries.