Flipkart likely to start hyperlocal delivery services: All you need to know

Highlights Flipkart is likely to start hyperlocal delivery services in India

The hyperlocal delivery services would allow users to buy items from their nearby stores.

Flipkart is testing the service in Bengaluru first and has started with grocery delivery.

E-commerce website Flipkart is likely to start hyperlocal delivery services in India. The hyperlocal delivery services would allow users to buy items from their nearby stores. As per reports, Flipkart is testing the service in Bengaluru first and has started with grocery delivery. Currently, Swiggy Genie, Dunzo, Uber Connect, and others are offering hyperlocal delivery services in India.

As per a PTI report, the hyperlocal delivery services will be available on the Flipkart app. The company has partnered with local warehouses and shops in areas to make the services available to people. Flipkart has partnered with stores like Spencers and Vishal Mart.

Flipkart is yet to issue a statement on the same. As of now, there are two companies offering hyperlocal delivery services including BigBasket, Grofers, JioMart, Swiggy, and Zomato. Swiggy and Zomato have a 60-minute delivery policy in which you can place an order through the app in your nearest stores. The food-delivery apps had partnered with local shops, Vishal Mart, and many others to provide the services. Zomato and Swiggy deliver your grocery items on the same day but your order should not weigh more 12kgs.

Flipkart will face stiff competition from the existing brands once its officials step into the hyperlocal delivery market.

Earlier, Flipkart had enabled flight bookings through its platform. The company would allow users to book both international and domestic flight tickets using Flipkart. The company is also offering discounts and offers for first-time users, which would make Flipkart a better and cheaper alternative for flight bookings.

"You can do your flight ticket booking on Flipkart at surprisingly affordable prices. You can get your tickets for domestic flights and international flights at prices that are amazingly cheap and pocket-friendly. Hence, you won't have to worry about not being able to visit your desired destination due to financial reasons. Also, you won't have to call anyone and take help to go ahead with the ticket booking process. The site has an easy-to-use interface. So you can navigate your way through it, and by the time you are done with your booking, you will move a day closer to your travel date. You can open the site and check the plane ticket prices for the domestic or international destinations that you want to visit," the description on the site reads.