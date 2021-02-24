Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top deals on Poco, Realme and Motorola phones

Highlights Flipkart is back with yet another sale on mobile phones

Flipkart is back with yet another sale on mobile phones. Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Sale has gone live on the website and it will go on till February 28. Flipkart is offing scores of deals on smartphones from brands including Motorola, Poco, Realme, Apple iPhones, and more. Apart from the usual discounts, Flipkart is also offering instant discounts for select bank offers.

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent for ICIC debit and credit cardholders. This means that users can avail of a discount of up to Rs 1500 if they make the purchase using their ICICI debit and credit cards. Apart from this, Flipkart is also providing exchange offers.

So here are some of the handpicked deals

 Poco X3 is being sold for Rs15,499 during the Flipkart sale. If you pay using an ICICI bank card, you can get an additional discount of Rs 1000. So this brings the price down to Rs 1000. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and an Adreno 618 GPU paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Buyers can also exchange their old phones for up to Rs 14, 950.

 The budget Poco C3 is being sold for Rs 6999 for the 3GB variant while the 4GB variant is being sold for Rs 7999. After applying the bank offer, the smartphone can be bought for Rs 6299 and Rs 7199 during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone is driven by Mediatek Helio G35 Processor and houses a 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery.

 Motorola Moto G 5G, which is being touted as the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, is being available for Rs 19,999. After applying bank offer, the smartphone is available for Rs 18,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

 Realme 7 is being sold for Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart sale. After applying the bank offer, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs 12,999. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 Processor and houses a 5000mAh battery.

 Infinix Zero 8i is being sold for Rs 14,999 during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 13,999 after applying the bank offer. The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by a Mediatek Helio G90T Processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery and comes with an impressive design. The Zero 8i is the best-looking infinity design.