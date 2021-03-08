Flipkart Motorola 4K Android TV Stick launched in India to make your dumb TV smart

Highlights Flipkart has launched the new Motorola 4K Android TV Stick in India.

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick supports HDR10 and Dolby Audio features.

Flipkart will begin selling the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick from March 15.

With new milestones being achieved in the world of online streaming, it has become more important for the market to be filled with streaming devices across price ranges. Adding to that pile, Flipkart has announced the launch of the new Motorola 4K Android TV Stick. It is a streaming stick much like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or the Mi TV Stick that runs on Android. This means you have access to a plethora of streaming apps at the ease of your fingertips. And since the streaming stick supports up to 4K resolution, you get the maximum video quality for movies and shows, given you also have a 4K TV.

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick is a product launched as a part of the strategic partnership between Motorola and Flipkart. This arrangement is similar to what Flipkart has with Nokia for its Android-based streaming stick, smart televisions, and air conditioners, and Vaio for its laptops. "There has been a notable rise in demand for in-home video entertainment solutions since the pandemic began, and TV streaming sticks have become even more widely popular as a result. It is a great time for brands to enter the segment. Motorola is a globally reputed and trusted brand, and the Motorola TV stick is a great option for consumers wanting to enjoy their favourite video content at home," said Chanakya Gupta, Vice President Private Brands, Flipkart.

Flipkart Motorola 4K Android TV Stick price

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick will cost you Rs 3,999 and will be available to buy from Flipkart from March 15. There are no offers detailed right now but there may be some bank discounts as and when the sale begins later this month. At this price, the Motorola-branded streaming stick brings a good selling point to it. It is significantly pricier than the Mi TV Stick, which costs Rs 2,799, but it also supports 4K video streaming that the latter does not. When pitted against Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Nokia Media Streamer, priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 3,199, respectively, the Motorola 4K Android TV sits at a sweet spot.

Flipkart Motorola 4K Android TV Stick specifications

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick is based on Android 9.0 Pie with an Android TV interface. And since there is Google Play Store on the streaming stick, you can download your favourite apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot, among others. You can also download games on your stick but you may need a controller to play them. There is built-in Chromecast on the Android TV Stick, which allows you to cast your content and screen from your Android phone, some apps on iPhone, and Chromium-based browsers on PCs and laptops. The only condition is that the stick and the device need to be on the same WiFi network. The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick also supports Dolby Audio.

If you have a 4K TV, the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick can stream up to 4K resolution, including 1080p content. There is support for HDR10 and HLG video formats, the content on which can mostly be found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The stick is powered by a quad-core 2GHz 64-bit processor with Cortex-A53 cores paired with a Mali-G31 MP2 850MHz graphic engine. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The device supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bandwidths. The latter is a better one that most 100Mbps and higher connections use and can minimise interference when a Bluetooth device is connected. There is support for Google Assistant on the stick, as well.