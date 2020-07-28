Flipkart Quick hyperlocal delivery service will deliver essentials in 90 mins

Highlights Flipkart has launched its hyperlocal delivery system Flipkart Quick which has piloted in some areas of Bengaluru.

Flipkart Quick will deliver within 90 minutes or customers can book a 2-hour slot as per their convenience.

Flipkart Quick offers a range of over 2000 products like grocery, dairy, electronics, and has a minimum delivery fee of Rs 29.

Flipkart has launched its hyperlocal delivery system Flipkart Quick that offers a range of over 2000 products like grocery, dairy, meat, stationery items, as well as mobiles and electronic accessories.

Flipkart will give its customers the options to either get their essentials delivered within 90 minutes or book a 2-hour slot as per their convenience. The delivery items will be sourced from neighborhood stores, warehouses and retail chains.

Customers can place orders at any time of the day, and get their orders delivered between 6:00 am to midnight. Flipkart noted that the services will enforce safety precautions and sanitization at every step of the process. Customers will also have to pay a minimum delivery fee of Rs 29.

The hyperlocal delivery service has piloted in Bengaluru and is likely to expand to six other cities in the coming months. As of now, Flipkart Quick will offer services in these areas of Bengaluru--Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram, Koramangala, and Indiranagar.

"As a homegrown e-commerce business committed to serving India, the need of the hour is for Flipkart to deliver quality products to customers within a short period of time. With our newly introduced hyperlocal delivery service, Flipkart Quick, we aim to close this gap," Sandeep Karwa, Vice President and head of Hyperlocal at Flipkart said in a statement.

According to Karwa, Flipkart will use an innovative and advanced technology for location mapping. The new approach will help find the delivery areas to greater precision and helps to get the deliveries on time.

"With this, we move away from the traditional model of using a pin-code system to identify the delivery location, which can encompass a larger geographical area. Besides speeding up the last-mile process, this technology brings greater accuracy to address-mapping," Karwa said. This will help the company avoid chances of mismatch or re-attempts.

Karwa further said that hyperlocal services will help build a deeper connection between locally available products and consumers in a particular area. Flipkart Quick can accomodate all the neighborhood stores on one platform.

"While we start with our dark store (no-walk-in) model, wherein we enable sellers to store inventory close to the consumer; this model has the potential of encouraging local entrepreneurship and enabling new business strategies and partnerships," he said.