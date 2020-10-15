Flipkart reveals iPhone deals: iPhone XR for Rs 37999, iPhone SE for 25999, Rs 26000 discount on Pro

Highlights Flipkart is selling iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR with big discounts.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is now open to Flipkart Plus members.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone XR at a price of Rs 37,999.

Flipkart has kicked off its Big Billion Days Sale with some huge discounts on the iPhone XR, iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 Pro. The company revealed the iPhone deals as it started the Big Billion Days Sale for Flipkart Plus members. In this sale, Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE 2020 at a price of Rs 25,999, the iPhone XR at a price of Rs 37,999 and the iPhone 11 Pro at a price of Rs 79,999.

While Flipkart is measuring the deals against the prices of the older prices of these iPhones, the deals are still quite good. After the latest price cut on the Apple Online Store in India, the iPhone SE has a price of Rs 39,900 while the iPhone XR costs Rs 47,900.

So, with Flipkart deals you are saving close to Rs 14,000 on the iPhone SE and around Rs 10,000 on the iPhone XR. These are not the savings that one will call insignificant.

At the same time, Flipkart is also selling the iPhone 11 Pro at a special price of Rs 79,999. This phone is no longer there on the Apple Online Store as it has been replaced by Apple with the iPhone 12 Pro. But when it was there, its price was Rs 106,900 so here Flipkart is giving users savings of up to Rs 26,000.

Currently, the deals are only available to the Flipkart Plus members. The deals, if the iPhone stocks last, will be opened to all Flipkart shoppers from October 16.

Talking of the iPhone, we should remind you that the iPhone 11 is also on sale at discounted price. But that will be on Amazon, which is going to sell the iPhone 11 at a price of Rs 47,999 in the upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale. Or you can get the iPhone 11 from Apple Online Store that has slashed the price of the phone to Rs 54,900 and is also bundling a free pair of AirPods, worth above Rs 14,000, as part of a limited-time Diwali sale.