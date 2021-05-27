Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale: iPhone 11, Realme 7 Pro, Poco X3 and other top phone offers

Highlights Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale will go on from May 27 to May 29.

It offers discounts on smartphones as well as instant discount on the use of credit card and EMI transactions.

The sale offers great deals on smartphones from Realme, Poco, Apple and others.

Flipkart has kicked off a new sale that offers discounts on electronic items, among other products. Titled Shop From Home Days, the sale offers a range of deals on these items, listed under the banner, for a total of three days.

Starting May 27, Shop From Home Days gives discounts on the prices of many smartphones, laptops, TVs and appliances. Other than the straight-up discounted prices, the sale offers up to a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Note that both these buying options have an upper cap of Rs 750 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

While the list of products under sale is huge, not all of the deals are actually offering a discount vis-a-vis the real market price of these devices. In fact, many of the smartphones have been listed at just their launch price or at the price at which they are available on other online stores. It can hence be confusing as to which deal to go for during the sale.

To help, here is a list of top deals you can grab on smartphones during the Shop From Home Days sale to maximise your savings through the Flipkart event.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is currently listed on the Apple India Store for a price of Rs 54,900. During the Flipkart sale, it is being made available for Rs 49,999, down Rs 5,000 from the original price. It comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. It features dual 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide cameras and offers 64GB storage on the base variant.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme devices are experiencing a discount period on both Flipkart and the official Realme website under the Realme Days. The Shop From Home Days sale thus also hosts these discounts on a range of Realme devices.

Realme 7 Pro is one such, with a total of Rs 2,000 off on its price during the sale. The smartphone originally retails for Rs 19,999 but is available right now at a price of Rs 17,999 on Flipkart. At this cost, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Sony 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and 65W SuperDart Charge for fast charging of its 4500 mAh battery.

Redmi 9 Power

A similar discount is seen on Xiaomi's Redmi 9 Power, which is available for Rs 9,999, down from its Rs 11,999 market price for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and sports a 6.53 FHD+ IPS display. It features a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and is backed by a 6000 mAh battery.

Poco X3

The mid-range smartphone from the house of Poco is enjoying Rs 1,500 off on its original price during the Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale. Originally costing Rs 16,999, the smartphone is available at a price of Rs 14,499. As for its specifications, Poco X3 is powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for the base variant. It features a 6.67 FHD+ display with a 120Hz RealityFlow refresh rate, a 6000mAh battery and a quad-camera setup at the back with 64-megapixel primary sensor.