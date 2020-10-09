Flipkart trolled after it tells customer in Nagaland that it doesn't deliver outside India

Highlights Flipkart is being slammed on social media for calling Nagaland not a part of India.

A Flipkart user asked for delivery in Nagaland's Dimapur.

Flipkart customer care executive delivery is not possible outside of India.

Flipkart has landed itself in trouble, for now on social media, after one of its service executives told a customer that the company cannot deliver goods in Nagaland because it doesn't "deliver outside India." The response was probably made erroneously as the company later realised its mistake and then apologised.

By that time, the trouble for Flipkart had already started with social media users slamming the company for its response to a customer query.

Reports note that the Flipkart support page on Facebook was asked a question on why the company doesn't deliver in Nagaland and why it treats states in the north-east differently, presumably by a customer in Nagaland.

To this, Flipkart support replied: "Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India".

The company then realised the mistake and apologised. "We are extremely sorry about the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options."

The exchange was shared by Dimapur Today on its page, and it drew comments from social media users. One of them said, "Too bad. That's why geography is important and to be made compulsory in school education."