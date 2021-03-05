For Twitter users, Undo Send may be the next best feature while wait for the edit button continues

Highlights The Undo Send feature is said to come with a timer.

The feature has been spotted in testing.

There's no time frame on when it will be made available.

Twitter seems to be working on multiple features for the platform, and the latest one spotted could be the next best feature - Undo Send. While the wait for the edit button may continue for a long time but the Undo Send could be relieving to some extent for users who regularly use the micro-blogging platform. Spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong who has an excellent track record of spotting under-testing features on Twitter.

Wong shared a short video clip showing how the upcoming Undo to Send feature may work on the platform. This seems to be tied up with the current notification that pops-up every time we tweet. The short video clip also confirms that the pop-up will appear with a timer where there will no countdown but a bar. By looking at the short clip, it seems that Twitter will offer its users a chance to unsend a tweet and fix an error, if any, in the tweet.

The Undo Send could be the next best feature for Twitter users until there's an edit button that has been much demanded for many years now. Wong says that Twitter is currently working on the Undo Send timer for tweets which means the window for unsending a tweet will be short. Wong's video clip also confirms that if a user chooses to tap on Undo button, then the tweet that was just tweeted out will be available for edit with all contents - again, a handy tool. At the moment, there's no word when the new Undo Send button will be available for users. We expect it to take some time before making it to the testing phase and then the gradual rollout. It could be weeks or even months.

Twitter is working on "Undo Send" timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0  Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

The Undo Send button has been spotted within days since Twitter started rolling out Spaces, its answer to audio chat app Clubhouse, to Android users. At a recent event, Twitter also announced a host of upcoming features, including Super Follows, a subscription service. The company has also confirmed the Communities feature and Safety Mode.

We cannot end the story without talking about the edit button. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, last year during a video Q&A, said that users would probably never get it.

"We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can't really take it back," he says. "We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days," said Dorsey explaining why Twitter has not rolled out an edit button and might probably never do it.