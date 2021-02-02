Ford cars will run on Google's Android starting in 2023

Highlights With Google partnership, Ford car users will get Assistant and Maps integration.

Ford cars will also get Google Play access on the go.

The strategic partnership is for six years, starting in 2023.

Ford and Google have announced a six-year strategic partnership under which vehicles from the brand, including Lincoln models, will run Android starting 2023. The new partnership will give millions of Ford cars access to Google's suite of services like Google Maps and Google Assistant. As part of this new six-year partnership beginning in 2023, millions of Ford and Lincoln cars at all price points will be powered by Android, with Google apps and services built-in. Both the companies have also announced establishing a new collaborative group called Team Upshift, which will comprise employees from both companies and will be tasked with driving future innovations.

It's worth noting that Ford integration with Google should be available in different markets except China, where Google's services are not available. This partnership will mean that Ford will change its current service provider Blackberry QNX and probably release a new Sync version with Android.

The partnership will also mean Ford will employ Google Cloud as their preferred cloud provider for cars and services, which lets the car manufacturer tap into Google's data, artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise.

Ford says that it will start using Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider starting later this year and will improve on specific categories like improving customer experiences with differentiated technology and personalised services, accelerate the modernisation of product development, manufacturing and supply chain management, and fast track the implementation of data-driven business models. The integration of Google Cloud will also help Ford car customers to receive real-time notices such as maintenance requests or trade-in alerts.

"Beginning in 2023, Ford and Lincoln customers globally will start to benefit from unique digital experiences built on top of the Android operating system and with Google apps and services built-in, which include world-class map and voice technology," Ford said in a statement announcing the strategic partnership.

Giving some examples of how Ford car users will benefit from Google integration, the car manufacturer says that with Google Assistant, Ford drivers can get things done with just their voice. While with Google Maps as the vehicles' primary navigation, drivers can get real-time traffic info with automatic rerouting and more. With the support for Google Play, drivers will also have access to different apps for listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more. Ford says that it will optimise these apps for in-vehicle use.

Lastly, Android support in the car will also enable Ford and third-party developers to build apps for enhancing user experience.

Talking about the collaboration, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet said, "From the first moving assembly line to the latest driver-assist technology, Ford has set the pace of innovation for the automotive industry for nearly 120 years. We're proud to partner to apply the best of Google's AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms to help transform Ford's business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the road."