Former US President Trump shuts down blog a month after launch

Highlights Trumps blog page "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" has been removed from his website less than a month after it went live.

Trump had millions of followers on Twitter and Facebook right before his ban in January.

He was banned from a slew of social media platforms after the Capitol riots that took place on January 6.

Former US President Donald Trump's blog page "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump '' has been removed from his website less than a month after it went live. Trump was banned from social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol riots on January 6 which caused multiple casualties. Social media platforms that banned Trump cited fears that his online activity could incite further violence.

Trump's senior aide Jason Miller noted that the shutdown of his current blog could be a precursor to Trump joining a new social media platform. However, the details he shared with news agencies are scarce. "It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Mille told Reuters. "I'm hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing," he added.

At the time of the launch, Miller had noted that Trump's website would be a resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but it was not a new social media platform. He further told CNBC that the blog will not be returning.

The platform was a subsection of Trump's official website and carried a video of Trump and a few of his comments on the Democrats. The video said, "In a time of silence and lies. A beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely. The blog page served as a one-way means of communication that contained posts from Trump that could be liked and shared to social networks such as Twitter and Facebook from which Trump remains blocked.



Last year, before the presidential elections in the US, Trump's multiple tweets were labelled as "manipulated media" after he said that the electoral ballot system was flawed. Twitter permanently suspended Trump's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, on January 8. He had over 88 million followers at the time. Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitch where the former US president had millions of followers also banned or indefinitely suspended his account. Facebook and Instagram indefinitely suspended Trump from both platforms citing risks of additional violence post-January 6 riots.



