Four new Snapdragon 888 SoC phones to launch soon, Snapdragon 888+ launch timeline also revealed

Highlights Xiaomi recently launched the first Snapdragon 888 SoC phone.

iQOO 7 is set for launch with the same chipset on January 11.

Vivo is also tipped to be working on a Snapdragon 888 SoC phone.

Xiaomi recently launched the world's first Snapdragon 888 chipset-based phone at the end of 2020. The Mi 11 flagship is set to remain the first smartphone with the chipset for a few months, however, it is soon expected to be joined by a number of other phones.

The information comes courtesy of popular tipster Digital Chat Station who claims that there are a few more smartphones in the works with this particular chipset. The first in the list will be the iQOO 7, which is officially set for a January 11 launch. After which Vivo will launch the X60 Pro+. This device will follow the launch of the X60 and X60 Pro two devices which will get the Exynos 1080. All these phones are tipped for launch in January itself.

Digital Chat Station has further claimed that the Realme Koi with Snapdragon 888 will also soon. Another phone to launch around the same time as the Koi is the Redmi K11 (code name Haydn). This phone is expected to be the Redmi K40 Pro and will be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888 phones in the market.

After this, Qualcomm is tipped to bring the Snapdragon 888+ chipset in the second half of the year. However, an exact timeline for the launch has not been shared by the tipster.

With the Snapdragon 888 5G, Qualcomm claims to have improved majorly in AI performance. In fact, with the new chipset, the company claims to have taken the biggest architectural leap forward in AI in its history. This is because the Snapdragon 888 5G brings with it a redesigned 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine that's powered by the new Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor.

Starting next year when the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset becomes a mainstay for flagship Android phones, we can expect the new AI Engine to help bring improved performance to multiple facets of smartphone technology, including cameras, personal voice assistants, gaming and more.

And what's more impressive is that the chipset brings this enhanced AI performance -- up to 26 TOPS -- all while bringing a three-times performance per watt improvement over the Snapdragon 865 chipset.