Free AirPods with iPhone 11 sounds good, but the iPhone 11 plus AirPods on Amazon is better deal

iPhone 11 will be available with good deals around the Diwali season, including the latest one from the newly launched Apple online store. To ring in the festive season, Apple will be giving away a pair of its wireless earbuds AirPods free of charge. You will just have to buy the iPhone 11 to get it. Sounds amazing, right? Well, it may not be.



Apple Store will be selling the iPhone 11 for the MRP of Rs 68,300, which is a price that you probably will not have to pay anywhere else. This iPhone model was launched last year and has seen many good deals on it. Right now, it is available for Rs 61,990 on Amazon, which is much less than what you are being asked to pay by Apple. So, you see that Apple is not really making a good offer by selling the iPhone 11 at its original price.



Giving a pair of free AirPods, however, brings the cost down effectively to Rs 53,400. This means that Apple is discounting AirPods by 100 per cent but even that is a premium price going by what Amazon is selling them for. The AirPods with charging case is listed at Rs 14,900 on the Apple Store but Amazon is selling them for Rs 13,499.



The Amazon prices that I have mentioned will be slashed in the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon has already revealed it will sell the iPhone 11 for less than Rs 50,000 in the sale, giving you a reason to skip the Apple Store offer. Over and above this special price, you will have the bank offer to avail 10 per cent instant discount on using HDFC credit or debit card. Another reason to not get tempted by the free AirPods offer.



As for the AirPods, although there is no confirmation from Amazon on their price under the Great Indian Festival sale, you can expect a better deal than Apple's. There will surely be some discount on the AirPods during the sale. The total cost of both iPhone 11 and AirPods on Amazon will likely be less than what you will pay at Apple's online store. The HDFC offer on iPhone 11 slashes the price by Rs 5,000 on credit cards, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI options.

Apple has not said anything on additional discounts on credit or debit cards yet but, in case, it announces an offer of sorts, its iPhone 11 with free AirPods deal might turn out better.

So here is a quick summary: The iPhone 11 for less than Rs 50,000, as Amazon has promised in its Great Indian Sale, and AirPods at a discounted prices may end up costing less than the Rs 68,300 that you will pay for the iPhone 11 and the free AirPods on the Apple online store. The only problem with the Amazon and it will be a big problem is that we don't know how many units of the iPhone 11 Amazon plans to sell at a price of less than Rs 50,000. In the past, we have seen that e-retailer announce these great deals but the supply is limited, the rush is great and most people end up not getting the product. But if you do get it, the Amazon deals sound better on the iPhone 11.