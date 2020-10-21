Free Netflix for two days, India as part of StreamFest: Here are all the details

Highlights Netflix is going to test 48 hours of free streaming starting with India on December 4.

Anybody can stream on Netflix for two days of StreamFest for free, even non-subscribers.

Netflix cancelled its one-month free-trials earlier this month.

Streaming giant Netflix has announced StreamFest, which will let all users stream for 48 hours on Netflix at no cost, starting December 4. The promotional offer called "StreamFest" will only be available to Indian users in its testing phase. After seeing the response in India, the company may expand Streamfest to other countries.



"An idea we're excited about  and we'll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have," Netflix COO Greg Peters confirmed in an interview after the company's Q3 2020 results. "Really creating an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up."

Users will not be required to provide any payment details to watch shows on Streamfest. This is unlike the free 30-day trials that required users to put in their payment details. After their free trials, the company would deduct money according to the plan subscribed by the users.



Earlier this month, Netflix cancelled free monthly trials all over the world. "Free trials are not available, but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer," Netflix states on its Help Centre Page. "There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn't for you. As a Netflix member, all our plans give you access to our full catalog of TV shows and movies. Choose a plan that works for you and sign up for Netflix!"

Netflix gives monthly subscriptions starting right from Rs 199 which can be cancelled anytime. Currently, select users are getting 30 per cent off on yearly plans.

