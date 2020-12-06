Free Netflix? Yes, Netflix is free this weekend and here are all the details

Highlights Netflix is available to watch for free this weekend.

Best Netflix shows are available under the promotional event.

Netflix shows are only available in Standard Definition during the Streamfest.

You read it right. Netflix is free to use in India over this weekend. The content streaming platform is running a promotional event called Netflix Streamfest, under which it is allowing users to simply login and start streaming the best of Netflix shows and movies, for free and without even the need for entering their credit or debit card details.

However, as we mentioned above, it's a two-day promotional offer, run between December 5 and December 6. Of the two, the first day is already over, but there's a whole day left to enjoy Netflix's library to the fullest during the Netlix Streamfest. Since the free service is already live and can be accessed till 11:59 pm tonight, here's how you can sign-up for the promotional event, and enjoy Netflix content for free.

Netflix Streamfest: What to know before signing-up

There are a few things one needs to know before singing-up for the Netflix Streamfest. Chief among them is that the promotional event is not available for you if you are using a previously working account. As such to avail of the two-day free promotion of Netflix, you will have to create a new account on Netflix by downloading either the Netflix app on your phone or visiting Netflix.com/StreamFest website.

Once you are done with the step above, you can simply move ahead to signing up for the service, by filling in few personal details like your name, phone number and email, before eventually moving on to create a password for logging into your new account. Once this is done, from the website or the app, you have become a new Netflix user eligible for accessing Netflix' complete library of content during the company's Netflix Streamfest.

Now as we mentioned above, once you are done with the signing-in process and you start with the promotion, Netflix will give you access to all its shows and almost all its features that are available for paid users including Profiles, Parental Controls, Netflix in Hindi, My List, subtitles or dubs, Smart Downloads on mobile, and other important features. In fact, once you have signed up for the Netflix Streamfest, users can also access Netflix on all supported platforms, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, iOS, Android, and also on PC via a supported browser.

However, there's a catch here. Before you begin streaming Netflix, you need to know that under the promotion, Netflix is offering streaming of content only in Standard Definition. There is no HD or 4K options available for streaming content as is for paid users, who can watch shows such a Sacred Games and others in 4K. While the quality drop is unfortunate, this wouldn't be too big of an issue if you plan to enjoy the Netflix Library during the promotional event from your smartphone.

For smartphone users, the lack of extra pixels won't matter too much, as video quality of shows during the two-day event would appear to be good enough even on Standard Quality.