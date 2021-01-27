Fujifilm announces GFX 100S large format camera alongside Fujifilm X-E4, 3 lenses

Highlights Fujifilm launched two cameras and three lenses today.

The new cameras are Fujifilm GFX 100S and Fujifilm X-E4.

All the new products will be available by the end of February, 2021.

Fujifilm just announced the new member of its GFX-series cameras, the GFX 100S, which is compact and 500 grams lighter than GFX100. The new Fujifilm GFX 100S weighs 900 grams while delivering high-quality stills and videos.

To make the new GFX 100S lightweight and small in size, Fujifilm re-designed the shutter unit, in-body image stabilization unit, and body structure but didn;t touch the image sensor. The GFX 100S features the same sensor as included in the GFX100, a 102-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor.

In the times when camera makers are busy producing compact full-frame cameras, Fujifilm has its reason to stick with large format cameras. The company believes in GFX-system for reasons such as one -high resolution, to use the full potential of the sensor for showing details in the images, two -for better colour tones, and three -for smooth bokehs.

Coming back to Fujifilm GFX 100S, let's look at its specifications in detail:

Fujifilm GFX 100S features and specs

--The GFX 100S packs a 102-megapixel CMOS sensor with 3.76 million phase detection pixels for fast and accurate focusing. The phase detection AF works at -5.5EV for low light conditions. The AF speed of 0.18 sec is useful for sports photography and capturing wild animals.

--The camera is powered by Fujifilm's X-Processor 4 quad core CPU for processing images and videos.

--The GFX 100S comes with a 3.2-inch LCD monitor with 2.36 million dots. The vari-angle touchscreen can be adjusted in three directions.

--For video recording capabilities, the camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 30FPS.

--Other features include high resolution electronic viewfinder, 5FPS continuous shooting, 6-stop in-body image stabilization, customizable buttons, weatherproofing and more.

--Using NP-W235 battery, the camera is capable of taking 460 shots when fully charged.

Fujifilm GFX 100S price and availability

The Fujifilm GFX 100S will be available by the end of February. The camera comes for $5,999 in the United States.

Fujifilm X-E4

Fujifilm other products launch

--During the Fujifilm X Summit Global 2021, Fujifilm launched X-E4 compact camera with no in-body stabilization. The X-E4 features a 26.1-megapixel image sensor. Fujifilm claims X-E4 the most compact camera to support interchangeable lenses in the X-series. For video capture, the camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 30FPS and fullHD videos at up to 240FPS.

--The company also unveiled three new lenses: the GF 80mm F1.7 R WR lens, the XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 lens for X-mount users, and a 27mm F2.8 lens.