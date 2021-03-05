Fujifilm GFX100S With 102-megapixel large format sensor launched in India at Rs 5,39,999

Highlights Fujifilm launches two new cameras in India.

Fujifilm GFX100s comes with 102MP large format sensor.

X-E4 is compact camera with no in-body stabilisation.

Fujifilm has launched its new mirrorless digital camera GFX 100S in India on Friday afternoon along with a new X series camera and three lenses. All the products were launched in Japan in January and have been in high demand. Fujifilm claims that India showed massive interest in the new camera even before its price was announced. The new camera boasts of world's highest 102-megapixel large format sensor. This is claimed to be 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor. The mirrorless camera comes with a new Film Simulation mode.

The camera maker has also introduced Fujifilm X-E4 compact camera with no in-body stabilisation. The company also unveiled three new lenses: the GF 80mm F1.7 R WR lens, the XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 lens for X-mount users, and a 27mm F2.8 lens.

Fujifilm GFX100S, X-E4 price in India

The Fujifilm GFX100S camera is priced in India at Rs 5,39,999. It targets professional photographers. The Fujifilm X-E4 is priced at Rs 75,000 in the country. The Fujifilm GFX100S stocks will be limited in March but the company hopes to meet the demand April onwards.

Fujifilm GFX100S, X-E4 specifications

Fujifilm GFX100S features a 102-megapixel sensor that is 43.8x32.9mm in size. The camera is equipped with X-Processor 4 image processing engine and the ultra-sonic vibration sensor cleaning system. The camera features a 102-megapixel CMOS sensor with 3.76 million phase detection pixels for fast and accurate focusing. The phase detection AF works at -5.5EV for low light conditions. The AF speed of 0.18 sec is useful for sports photography and capturing wild animals.

Fujifilm GFX100S is capable of recording 4K footage at up to 29.97fps for up to 120 minutes. In full-HD mode, it can do up to 59.94fps for up to 120 minutes. The camera comes with 19 different film modes. It features a a 3.2-inch touch screen that supports tilt adjustment in three angles.

For connectivity, the camera comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI Micro connector (Type-D), 3.5mm microphone and headphone connectors, 2.5mm remote release connector, and a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the Fujifilm X-E4 is a compact camera. The X-E4 features a 26.1-megapixel image sensor. Fujifilm claims X-E4 the most compact camera to support interchangeable lenses in the X-series. The camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 30FPS and fullHD videos at up to 240FPS.