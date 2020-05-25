Fujifilm India unveils X-T4 mirrorless camera at Rs 1,54,999

Highlights Fujifilm X-T4 comes with a 26.1-megapixel camera.

Fujifilm announced the addition of the X-T4 camera to its X series in the month of February this year. It was a globally announced product and since then, Indian consumers were waiting for the Fujifilm X-T4 mirrorless camera. Now, the company has finally unveiled the camera virtually via YouTube live feed.

In the online-only Fujifilm event, one of the top-level executives explained the objective to introduce the X-T4. Arun Babu says: "we wanted to address the needs of multimedia image-makers with a versatile mirrorless camera that blends advanced stills and video capabilities along with enhanced workflow and assistive functionality."

The Fujifilm X-T4 is the successor of the popular X-T3 that was launched two years ago. Available in black and silver, the new X-T4 looks similar to its predecessor when it comes to design. As for specs and features, the X-T4 offers IBIS (in-body image stabilisation). Fujifilm X-T4 is the first camera in the X-T series to come with IBIS mechanism. The camera comes with a 26.1-megapixel BSI X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor paired with the X-Processor 4 image processor. The new focal plane shutter allows camera to achieve 15fps burst shooting as well.

The X-T4 camera model brings itself LCD display, a quieter mechanic shutter unit, bigger battery and improved autofocus algorithms. The new Fujifilm's mirrorless camera is also weather resistant, that is, dust and moisture resistant. For video shooting, Fujifilm X-T4 can record at 4K video 60fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps.

For the prices, Fujifilm India tagged the X-T4 camera's body for Rs 1,54,999. If you combine the camera with Fujinon XF18-55mm F2.8-4 lens, the kit can be availed at Rs 1,84,999. Whereas, the bundle with the Fujinon XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR is priced at Rs. 1,99,999. Fujifilm X-T4 will be available in both online and offline stores in the first week of June.