Fujifilm may launch new GFX camera model with 102-megapixel sensor

Fujifilm cameras are broadly categorised into X-system and GFX-system. The latter consists of three cameras in total as of now -Fujifilm GFX100, Fujifilm GFX 50S, and Fujifilm GFX 50R. As per latest rumours on the internet, the company may soon add a latest GFX-system camera to its portfolio.

The new Fujifilm GFX camera could arrive in the first half of 2021. The camera may come with the same sensor that has been included in the current Fujifilm GFX100 camera model. The GFX100 camera packs a 102-megapixel Bayer image sensor with full phase detection coverage.

There is no official leak or many rumoured specs and features of the new Fujifilm GFX on the basis of which we could have an estimation of how the camera will look like. But two things are for sure: one, the new Fujifilm GFX will be an incremental update over the existing Fujifilm GFX100 camera and two, the new GFX camera model is going to be a medium format camera with a larger sensor than a 35mm.

Earlier, there were speculations of Fujifilm to introduce a black-and-white camera similar to Leica M10 Monochrom but seems like that isn't the case. The company is gearing up to expand its GFX line of cameras.

The name of the rumoured camera that may launch next year is still unknown. But yes, there will be more details on the new Fujifilm GFX camera as we draw closer to 2020. Let us rely on leaks to come or hope for the company to make any official announcement.