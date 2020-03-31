Galaxy M11 with 5000mAh battery, triple cameras unveiled: Specifications and features

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M11 has been unveiled

The smartphone is the latest budget segment offering from Samsung

It comes with powerful triple cameras

Samsung has unveiled a new smartphone, the Galaxy M11. The device has been added as a new budget segment offering in the company's Galaxy M series of phones and comes as the successor to Galaxy M10s from 2019.

The phone has been launched after the full specs of the device, as well as its renders had leaked online on the web. As revealed in the leak, the phone comes with interesting hardware for an entry-level device. There is an Infinity-O display and triple rear cameras as well as a big battery to keep the phone running.

Listed on the company's UAE website, for now, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has been revealed to come with a 6.4-inch LCD display with support for HD+ resolution and a punch hole in the top left corner for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, there is no clarity on the chipset running the device, however, the company has said that the phone comes running an octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GH paired to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The cameras on the device include triple rear camera lenses with a 13-megapixel main sensor sat next to a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung has equipped the phone with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. Apart from this, connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.